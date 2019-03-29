Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Will Post Earnings of $4.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.71 and the lowest is $3.60. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $3.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $26.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.26 to $32.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $40.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.20 to $47.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,965.00 target price for the company. Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,114.88.

AMZN opened at $1,773.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $1,307.00 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total transaction of $3,321,578.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,125,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,552,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

