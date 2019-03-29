Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for TEGNA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. TEGNA posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TEGNA.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. TEGNA had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis.

TGNA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TEGNA in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded TEGNA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.32.

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.11. 1,572,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

In other TEGNA news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $406,463.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in TEGNA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 279,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 335,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

