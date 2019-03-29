Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inseego Corp (INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $47.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $47.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.00 million. Inseego reported sales of $46.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $223.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $219.30 million to $227.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $272.40 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $281.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 million.

INSG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.74 on Friday. Inseego has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $352.09 million, a P/E ratio of -39.50 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Inseego by 1,187.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 818,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 754,733 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inseego by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,479,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,027,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inseego in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.98% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

