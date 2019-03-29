Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust Inc (FCPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $39.86 Million

Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) will post $39.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.49 million. Four Corners Property Trust posted sales of $34.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full year sales of $161.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $156.16 million to $164.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $176.41 million, with estimates ranging from $172.45 million to $180.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCPT shares. Boenning Scattergood set a $30.00 price objective on Four Corners Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CFO Gerald R. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel James L. Brat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $164,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCPT remained flat at $$29.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 348,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,989. Four Corners Property Trust has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $29.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.56%.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and related food services industry.

