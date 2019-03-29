Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) to report sales of $558.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $551.53 million to $565.10 million. Edgewell Personal Care posted sales of $608.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Edgewell Personal Care.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays set a $37.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

NYSE:EPC opened at $43.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.70. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.