Zacks: Analysts Expect United States Cellular Corp (USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $980.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) to post sales of $980.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $973.20 million to $986.95 million. United States Cellular posted sales of $942.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. United States Cellular’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USM. B. Riley set a $50.00 target price on United States Cellular and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

NYSE:USM traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.69. 214,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,918. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.68. United States Cellular has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Meyers sold 35,000 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $1,671,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,258,950.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 1,294 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $61,012.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,175.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock worth $1,832,842. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in United States Cellular by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,654,627 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,094,000 after purchasing an additional 48,636 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in United States Cellular by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,046 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 21,613 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,983,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $460,000. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

