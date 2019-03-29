Zacks: Analysts Expect Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $108.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.88 million. Townsquare Media had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on Townsquare Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Townsquare Media from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

In other news, Director David Lebow sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $35,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Townsquare Media by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after buying an additional 41,429 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 27,959 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 34,695 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media by 202.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 240,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,972 shares during the period. 41.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSQ traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Townsquare Media has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

