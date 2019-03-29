Zacks: Analysts Expect Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.36). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.48). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24).

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Replimune Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. 344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,684. Replimune Group has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 38.14, a quick ratio of 38.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the third quarter worth $319,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $6,411,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $7,773,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $1,179,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management III LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at $12,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

