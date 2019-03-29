Zacks: Analysts Expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (MSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:MSL) to report $20.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MidSouth Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.80 million. MidSouth Bancorp posted sales of $22.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that MidSouth Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.02 million to $85.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $83.54 million, with estimates ranging from $79.37 million to $87.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidSouth Bancorp.

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). MidSouth Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded MidSouth Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut MidSouth Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of MidSouth Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, FIG Partners cut MidSouth Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.51. 2,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,622. MidSouth Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $186.86 million, a PE ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. MidSouth Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MidSouth Bancorp by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

MidSouth Bancorp Company Profile

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

