Zacks: Analysts Expect Harmonic Inc (HLIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.03 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) will announce $85.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $85.50 million. Harmonic reported sales of $90.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $410.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $418.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $457.10 million, with estimates ranging from $454.80 million to $459.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harmonic.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.13 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HLIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Harmonic in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Harmonic by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Harmonic by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $501.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.17 and a beta of 0.89. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmonic (HLIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.