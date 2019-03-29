Zacks: Analysts Expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) to Post $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.62. Comfort Systems USA posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Comfort Systems USA.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $588.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.77 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIX. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

In other news, insider Julie Shaeff sold 12,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $637,437.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,194.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $1,858,940 over the last three months. 3.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,764,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,475,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,197,000 after acquiring an additional 343,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,008,000 after acquiring an additional 334,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,971,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,008,000 after acquiring an additional 334,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,991,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FIX opened at $52.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Comfort Systems USA has a 1-year low of $39.95 and a 1-year high of $59.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.67%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

