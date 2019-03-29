Zacks: Analysts Expect Autoliv Inc. (ALV) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post earnings per share of $1.67 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autoliv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.59. Autoliv reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 22.59%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $67.26 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $122,971.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,971,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,423,000 after acquiring an additional 176,137 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,129,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,351,000 after acquiring an additional 138,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

