Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetEase Inc (NTES) to Post $1.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) will announce $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings. NetEase posted earnings of $1.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $12.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $15.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.41. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Macquarie upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $222.49 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.39.

NetEase stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.03. The stock had a trading volume of 94,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,565. NetEase has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $289.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of NetEase by 775.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Online Game Services; E-Commerce; Advertising Services; and Email and Others segments. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

