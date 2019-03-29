Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Yext alerts:

On Thursday, March 21st, Howard Lerman sold 3,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $66,210.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $686,100.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $682,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $691,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $581,100.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $545,400.00.

On Thursday, February 21st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Friday, February 15th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $539,700.00.

On Thursday, February 7th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $513,600.00.

On Friday, February 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $471,300.00.

NYSE:YEXT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,705. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 0.89. Yext Inc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 34.74% and a negative return on equity of 101.77%. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yext Inc will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Yext in the third quarter worth about $44,201,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Yext by 159.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at $22,977,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Yext by 185.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 655,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Yext by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,810,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,285,000 after purchasing an additional 588,161 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Yext Inc (YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman Sells 30,000 Shares” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/yext-inc-yext-ceo-howard-lerman-sells-30000-shares.html.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.