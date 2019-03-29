Yeti (YETI) Shares Gap Up to $30.73

Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.80, but opened at $30.73. Yeti shares last traded at $31.62, with a volume of 2214173 shares trading hands.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $53,452,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $17,726,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $15,494,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $11,805,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yeti during the 4th quarter worth $10,483,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yeti (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

