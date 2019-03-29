Yeti (YETI) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Yeti in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Yeti from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Yeti in a report on Saturday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yeti presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Get Yeti alerts:

Yeti stock opened at $31.89 on Friday. Yeti has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $241.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Yeti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yeti during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yeti

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Yeti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yeti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.