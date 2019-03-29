Yelp Inc (YELP) Stake Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,075 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Yelp worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 429,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,300 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on YELP. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.52.

In other news, insider Alan Ramsay sold 19,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $756,750.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,872 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YELP opened at $34.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Yelp Inc has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.11 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/yelp-inc-yelp-stake-raised-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Further Reading: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.