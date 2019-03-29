Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 1st.

XTNT opened at $3.01 on Friday. Xtant Medical has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.89.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/xtant-medical-xtnt-to-release-quarterly-earnings-on-monday.html.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc, formerly Bacterin International Holdings, Inc, develops, manufactures and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for domestic and international markets. The Company operates through the development, manufacture and marketing of regenerative medical products and devices segment.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.