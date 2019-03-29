Xenon (XNN) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

Xenon (CURRENCY:XNN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, Xenon has traded flat against the dollar. One Xenon token can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. Xenon has a total market cap of $710,690.00 and $0.00 worth of Xenon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xenon alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00403789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.01579532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00228791 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006916 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Xenon Token Profile

Xenon’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. Xenon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Xenon’s official Twitter account is @XenonNet . Xenon’s official website is xenon.network

Buying and Selling Xenon

Xenon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xenon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xenon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xenon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xenon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.