Xencor (XNCR) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Xencor in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.85 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Xencor to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

XNCR stock opened at $32.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 1.40. Xencor has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $48.38.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 38,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,466.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $32,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 46,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,368,396 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,911,000 after acquiring an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,271,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 399,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,432,000 after acquiring an additional 119,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,435,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,015,000 after acquiring an additional 61,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 4th quarter valued at $7,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

