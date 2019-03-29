XEL (XEL) 24 Hour Volume Tops $811,980.00

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. XEL has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $811,980.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, XEL has traded up 17.1% against the dollar. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0348 or 0.00000853 BTC on major exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XEL alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00016560 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000627 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005760 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

XEL Profile

XEL (CRYPTO:XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin . The official website for XEL is xel.org

Buying and Selling XEL

XEL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XEL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.