X-Coin Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges (XCO)

X-Coin (CURRENCY:XCO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. X-Coin has a total market capitalization of $19,223.00 and $0.00 worth of X-Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, X-Coin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One X-Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get X-Coin alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000270 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00038205 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About X-Coin

XCO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2015. X-Coin’s total supply is 12,384,976 coins. X-Coin’s official Twitter account is @XcoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for X-Coin is x-coin.info

X-Coin Coin Trading

X-Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for X-Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for X-Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.