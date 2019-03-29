WPX Energy Inc (WPX) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in WPX Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,591,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,939,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,610 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 618.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 576,185 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after purchasing an additional 495,947 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPX Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 25,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX opened at $13.07 on Friday. WPX Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $20.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.33 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.84 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 6.54%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.85.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/wpx-energy-inc-wpx-position-cut-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.