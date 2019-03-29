World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE) CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon Sells 3,204,427 Shares

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) CEO Vincent K. Mcmahon sold 3,204,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $261,000,579.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,285,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,638,102.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE WWE traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,702. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $97.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48 and a beta of 1.36.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $272.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.01 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 34.02%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,376,000 after buying an additional 58,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 529,456.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,011,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,576,000 after buying an additional 1,011,262 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,668,000 after buying an additional 71,849 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $32,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $31,712,000. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WWE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

