World Acceptance Corp. (WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $145.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post $145.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $143.81 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $151.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $533.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.36 million to $535.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $563.32 million, with estimates ranging from $556.86 million to $569.77 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.58). World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $137.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.16 million.

Several research firms have commented on WRLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of World Acceptance to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

WRLD traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $116.80. 76,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,277. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $89.78 and a 52-week high of $125.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a current ratio of 18.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in World Acceptance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 741,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,871,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in World Acceptance by 23.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,525 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in World Acceptance by 4.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in World Acceptance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Earnings History and Estimates for World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

