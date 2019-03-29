Workhorse Group (WKHS) Shares Down 6.8%

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.69. 569,851 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 334,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $42.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 1,564.32% and a negative net margin of 4,784.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WKHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 1,165.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 51,904 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 387,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 91,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Workhorse Group (WKHS) Shares Down 6.8%” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/workhorse-group-wkhs-shares-down-6-8.html.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.