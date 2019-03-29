Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Shares Gap Up to $25.54

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.84, but opened at $25.54. Whiting Petroleum shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 3698318 shares traded.

WLL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.58). Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 17.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,071,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $56,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,600 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

