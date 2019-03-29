WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $205,296.00

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000738 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $7.57 million and approximately $205,296.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00056015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bittrex, EXX, FreiExchange, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

