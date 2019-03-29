White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (WTM) Director Sells $366,680.00 in Stock

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Director Lowndes Andrew Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $916.70, for a total value of $366,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of WTM opened at $924.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $804.40 and a 12 month high of $980.89.
White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile
White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.
