Whalerock Point Partners LLC Has $293,000 Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,811.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.68% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,072,648. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $143.46 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3242 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

