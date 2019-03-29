Whalerock Point Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cobiz Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $59.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,960. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $45.74 and a twelve month high of $60.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th.

