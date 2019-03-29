Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Stake Boosted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 601,334 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Weyerhaeuser worth $34,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 784.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

In other news, insider Russell S. Hagen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $210,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WY opened at $26.61 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

