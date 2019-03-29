Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 5,727.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,230,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 834,457 shares in the company, valued at $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $4,076,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,060,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,376.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $54.36 and a 1-year high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Compass Point set a $74.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

