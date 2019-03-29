Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in General Motors (GM)

Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,600,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,872,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Game Creek Capital LP lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 239,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,467,111 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alan S. Batey sold 70,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $2,697,511.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,904,731.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Hatto sold 8,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $339,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.30. The company had a trading volume of 107,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,490. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.56 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. General Motors had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Motors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

