Western Wealth Management LLC Invests $106,000 in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) Stock

Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

JPC stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company had a trading volume of 34,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,850. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

