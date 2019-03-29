Werner Enterprises (WERN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.26. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $28.67 and a one year high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $646.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 6.84%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

