Weibo (WB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.

Shares of WB stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.06. Weibo has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $481.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.52 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 33.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Weibo by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

