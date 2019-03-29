Weibo (WB) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $80.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on Weibo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Weibo from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.11.
Shares of WB stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.06. Weibo has a 52-week low of $51.15 and a 52-week high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.92.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WB. WealthTrust Arizona LLC lifted its stake in Weibo by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its stake in Weibo by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Weibo Company Profile
Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates through two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.
Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.