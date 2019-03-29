Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tecnoglass (TGLS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Tecnoglass (NASDAQ: TGLS):

3/27/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia. “

3/25/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/22/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/22/2019 – Tecnoglass had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley.

3/7/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/25/2019 – Tecnoglass was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/16/2019 – Tecnoglass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.25 price target on the stock.

2/14/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/6/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/4/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/2/2019 – Tecnoglass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

1/30/2019 – Tecnoglass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of TGLS stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.28. The stock had a trading volume of 101,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $278.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.32. Tecnoglass Inc has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.29.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

In other news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total value of $50,709.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 8,803.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $553,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 89,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 51,671 shares during the period. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. It offers soft coat, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass.

