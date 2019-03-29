Wedbush Comments on East West Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.13. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 37.78% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $411.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,420,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,264,000 after acquiring an additional 483,132 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,751,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,297,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,751,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,584,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,037,000 after acquiring an additional 119,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,203.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,209,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total transaction of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $116,361.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

