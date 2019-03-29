Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2019 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $186.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PB. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $69.10 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $57.01 and a 12-month high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 982,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,219,000 after acquiring an additional 365,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,658,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $36,828,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

