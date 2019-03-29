WEC Energy Group (WEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of WEC Energy have outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Courtesy of improving economic conditions, the company continues to record an increase in customer volume. Its long-term investments in infrastructure projects will help meet higher demand and improve service reliability. Strategic acquisitions are going to be accretive to WEC Energy’s performance. The company will benefit from the completion of the Modernization plan in 2021. However, a significant portion of WEC Energy’s electricity production is generated from coal-fired units and some coal units might attract emission regulation, making it uneconomical to maintain and operate. The company’s dependence on financial performance of subsidiaries to meet its obligation is a concern.”

WEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.11.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $58.48 and a 1-year high of $80.05.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $3,711,478.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott J. Lauber sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $278,349.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 456,668 shares of company stock worth $34,330,208. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

