WealthTrust Fairport LLC Has $74,000 Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM)

WealthTrust Fairport LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) by 64.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after purchasing an additional 127,903 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 174,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 103,249 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 273,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 88,878 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,960.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79,166 shares during the period. Finally, Opes Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000.

Shares of JPEM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 6,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,191. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.13 and a 12 month high of $60.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1308 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

