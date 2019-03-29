WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.39. 130,430 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.3537 per share. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

