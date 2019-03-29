WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 9,991 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) by 69.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrellgas Partners were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 318,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrellgas Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferrellgas Partners alerts:

FGP traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.30. 1,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,895. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.14.

Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $573.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

FGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrellgas Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Ferrellgas Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

WARNING: “WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 9,991 Shares of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (FGP)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/wealthplan-partners-llc-purchases-9991-shares-of-ferrellgas-partners-l-p-fgp.html.

About Ferrellgas Partners

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrellgas Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrellgas Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.