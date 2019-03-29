WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Raytheon (RTN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 383,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 45,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 297.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 22,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 534.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 229,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 193,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total value of $643,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $255,201.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,537,714.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,188 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $181.51. The stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $144.27 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 25.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from Raytheon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.31.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

