Waste Management, Inc. (WM) Stake Increased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 692.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 320,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.7% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 386,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,918,000 after buying an additional 176,087 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth about $343,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 43.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,510,000 after buying an additional 25,065 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WM opened at $103.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $79.96 and a one year high of $103.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 12.91%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.81%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

In other Waste Management news, insider Steve Batchelor sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $69,872.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,293.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $33,955.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,985.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $402,648 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

