Warburg Research Analysts Give Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (PFV) a €142.00 Price Target

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) has been given a €142.00 ($165.12) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. HSBC set a €170.00 ($197.67) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Independent Research set a €133.00 ($154.65) target price on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €149.22 ($173.51).

Shares of Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology stock opened at €137.50 ($159.88) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €102.30 ($118.95) and a 1 year high of €159.20 ($185.12).

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. It offers hybrid bearing and splitflow turbo pumps, magnetically levitated turbo pumps, turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, multi-stage roots pumps, and dry process pumps, as well as roots pumping stations; and leak detectors, mass spectrometers, gauge heads, and gas analysis equipment.

