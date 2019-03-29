Walthausen & Co. LLC Sells 14,046 Shares of Oil States International, Inc. (OIS)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lowered its stake in Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,046 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Oil States International worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Oil States International in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Oil States International by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,225 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 50,096 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 771,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,013,000 after buying an additional 278,329 shares during the period.

Shares of Oil States International stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $16.63. 16,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.95. Oil States International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The company has a market capitalization of $944.95 million, a PE ratio of -138.46 and a beta of 2.32.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The company had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oil States International, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Philip Scott Moses sold 6,583 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $121,851.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OIS. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Oil States International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.21 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Raymond James upgraded Oil States International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Oil States International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oil States International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.20.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

