Walthausen & Co. LLC Has $5.39 Million Holdings in American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in American Financial Group by 8,953.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,456,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Financial Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,677,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,533,000 after purchasing an additional 889,758 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,611,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in American Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,717,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in American Financial Group by 48.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 582,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,630,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.88. 79,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,221. American Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.09). American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 83,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $8,181,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 74,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.08, for a total value of $7,200,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock worth $16,427,175 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

