Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

Walthausen & Co. LLC cut its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,074 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.20% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSD. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSD traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.86. 2,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,223. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $241.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.77 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on SSD shares. Sidoti set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

